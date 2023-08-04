Bandits gun down farmer, abduct seven others in Kaduna  

Bandits have killed a villager and abducted seven others – five females and two males – at Unguwar Gajere community in Kutemeshi Ward of Birnin…

The victims were attacked while working on their farms on August 2, 2023, according to local sources.

Member representing Kakangi Constituency in the State House of Assembly Yahaya Musa, confirmed the incident, saying the bandits also carted away animals in other neighboring communities.

According to him, the situation is worrisome as he consoled with the family of the victim killed.

He said the bandits usually rustled animals in Gwandu and Damari village.

“That axis is very bad we pray for God’s Intervention,” he said.

Another resident, Isa Haruna, said that the villagers frequently faced attacks from bandits, adding that the killings were becoming a daily affair. He called for help from the relevant authorities.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the state government nor the police had issued a statement on the incident.

