NAFDAC not functioning, says Ministerial nominee

A Ministerial Nominee, Tunji Alausa, say the National Agency of Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has not been working. Alausa, who is a…

A Ministerial Nominee, Tunji Alausa, say the National Agency of Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has not been working.

Alausa, who is a nephrologist by profession, said this Friday when he appeared before the senate for screening.

According to him, the agency needs urgent reform.

He said to tackle the fake drugs in pharmaceutical stores across the country, a quality regulatory body is needed.

How Maryam Shetty, Dropped Ministerial Nominee, Learnt of Her Fate At Senate

Drama as ministerial nominee dodges question on husband

“With regards to NAFDAC, it is sad to say that beyond these fake pharmaceutical companies, these drugs are killing our people. A lot of people are developing kidney failure because of counterfeit drugs. This is even causing more morbidity in our society.

“It is very unfortunate to say today that NAFDAC is not functioning the way it should be. It’s not functioning. If given the opportunity, that will be one of the first agencies that I will totally reform. It’s not functioning. NAFDAC is not doing its work. All the healthcare facilities are not regulated,” he said

Daily Trust reports that NAFDAC was established by Decree No. 15 of 1993 as amended by Decree No. 19 of 1999 and now the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Act Cap N1 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004 to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale and use of Food, Drugs, Cosmetics, Medical Devices, Packaged Water, Chemicals and Detergents (collectively known as regulated products).

The agency was officially established in October 1992.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...