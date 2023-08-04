Ministerial Appointment: God is A Miracle Worker, says Keyamo

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to his inclusion in the ministerial list submitted to the Senate by President…

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to his inclusion in the ministerial list submitted to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu.

Keyamo’s name was included in the ministerial list read by the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on the floor of the Senate on Friday.

The president also withdrew the ministerial nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano and replaced her with Dr Mariya Mahmud.

Reacting to the addition of his name among the politicians and technocrats to serve in Tinubu’s cabinet, Keyamo took to Twitter to write a popular Christian song.

The former minister who served as the spokesperson in the Tinubu’s campaign committee also added dancing emojis to the tweet, to portray his happy mood.

“He’s a miracle-working God💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻. He’s a miracle-working God💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻He’s the Alpha and Omega, 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻He’s a miracle-working God!💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻,” Keyamo tweeted.

Keyamo was crticised on social media when his name was missing on the two lists earlier sent.

