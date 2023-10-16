NBA-SBL holds maiden northern committee conference in Kano

The Nigerian Bar Association Section of Business Law (NBA-SBL) has held its maiden Northern Zonal Committee conference in Kano with the theme: “Strategic Legal Mastery,…

The Nigerian Bar Association Section of Business Law (NBA-SBL) has held its maiden Northern Zonal Committee conference in Kano with the theme: “Strategic Legal Mastery, Arbitration, Corporate Governance and Intellectual Property Landscapes” which is aimed at enhancing the capacity of lawyers to expand their practice in aspects of copyright, business and global best practices of commercial law.

The National President of NBA, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, who was represented by Dr Adeoye Adefulu, said in fulfilment of its mandate, the NBA-SBL Northern Zonal Committee put together its maiden conference in the ancient commercial city of Kano to discuss some of the essential areas of commercial law practice that were required to power the economic growth of the great City of Kano and its environs.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairman, SBL Northern Zonal Committee, Dr Fatima Kere-Ahmed, said, “We are determined to train Northern lawyers to know about alternative means of litigation. We give lawyers training to expand their practice in terms of copyright and other businesses.”

She explained that NBA-SBL was one of the specialist sections of the NBA set up primarily to engender the professional development of Nigerian commercial lawyers thereby raising the level of business law practice in Nigeria.

She added that NBA-SBL recognising the seeming disparity between commercial law practice in Lagos, the economic hub of the country, and other parts of the country determined under the leadership of its present council to reach further in-country and bring more practitioners up to speed with contemporary commercial law practice.

On his part, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by his Chief of Staff, Shehu Wada Sagagi, said it was important for young lawyers to take interest in the business aspect of law so as to advance the economy, and urged them to make the best use of the opportunity to enhance their practice.

Also speaking, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, who was represented by the Walin Kano, Abba Mahe Bashir Wali, stressed the need for business tycoons to uphold the doctrine of arbitration as a means of resolving disputes amicably rather than engaging in litigation for the promotion of peaceful and economic coexistence among business people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...