Bandits flag down truck, abduct driver, 1 other in Kaduna

Bandits have flagged down a Pickup van and whisked away the driver alongside one other person at Taka-Lafiya village near Janjala in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State.

A resident of Janjala, Saidu Bala, said the incident happened on Tuesday around 5:35 pm when the pickup driver, who loaded corn, was returning from a farm at Taka-Lafiya village in the area.

He said the bandits suddenly emerged from the bush upon sighting the truck and one of them shot and deflated the tyres of the van.

“The bandits, upon sighting the Pick Up van, shot at the tyres which forced the driver to stop and they whisked him and one other person at gunpoint into the bush,” he said.

He said bandits left the assistant driver and asked him to go and inform the victims’ families at home so that they could source for ransom.

Recall that last Thursday, troops arrested an in-law to a bandits commander identified as Kenkere, who resides at a herder settlement at Janjala in Kagarko market.

