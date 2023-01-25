Bandits fire rocket-propelled grenades into Zamfara town

Bandits, on Tuesday, fired a volley of rocket propelled grenades towards Birnin Magaji town, headquarters of Birnin Magaji local government area of Zamfara state, Daily…

Birnin Magaji local government shares boundary with troubled Batsari local council of the neighbouring Katsina state.

The local government has been a hot spot for bandits’ activities largely being perpetrated by the boys of Dankarami and one Ardo Nashawari.

A vigilante leader who sought for anonymity told Daily Trust that armed criminals had earlier attacked some farmers tending to their lands just a kilometre east of the town.

“As the farmers escaped unhurt, our well standing group of vigilantes mobilized and pursued them. Gunfight erupted immediately. The armed criminals called for reinforcement after they learnt that the vigilantes would not give up fighting.

“A motorbike riding gang of armed men arrived and they immediately began to fire grenades towards our direction. The fired grenades fell short of the target. One of them exploded and left a large crater near a stream”

“No one was killed or harm in the attack and the assailants were forced to withdraw. It has been a tradition for us the vigilantes to always get armed to fortify our town knowing fully that the bandits can strike any day any time”

“The other undetonated grenades were recovered the next day and were brought to emirs palace for assessment and onward delivery to appropriate authorities,” the vigilante leader said.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment. He did not reply text message sent to him.