Bandits abduct health worker in Kaduna

Suspected bandits attacked the Wusasa area of Zaria local government area of Kaduna State and abducted a health worker and his brother on Friday night.

The bandits who invaded the area around 9pm shot sporadically to disperse the crowd before picking their victims Yushau Peter of St.Lukes Hospital Wusasa and his brother, Joshua Peter.

Engineer Isiyaku Ibrahim, village head of Wusasa, confirmed the incident.

“The kidnappers have made our area their target of attacks, abducting many of our people so often,” he said.

Wusasa settlement, which is outside the ancient city of Zazzau, has witnessed a series of attacks in recent time.

Not long ago, an army officer and a vigilante member were killed.

It is the same area where a university professor and Wazirin Wusasa was killed and his son abducted, spending almost a month in captivity.

Both Yushau and Joshua are indigenes of Ikara local government who recently ran for their lives after bandits attacked their resident and abducted their aged father, Mr. Peter.

The police public relations officer in Kaduna, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached despite calls to his mobile phone.

