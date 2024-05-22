Bandit arrested while treating gunshot wound in hospital

The police in Plateau State have arrested a bandit while treating gunshot wounds at a hospital. Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred,…

Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, said one the arrested bandit was among those who attacked Zurack Community in the Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State

Alfred said men of the Police Force killed seven bandits in an “aggressive onslaught” by a combined team of DSS and other security operatives in Bangalala Forest of Wase Local Government Area.

He added that arrested bandits had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

The statement reads, “Following the aggressive onslaught against bandits by a combined team of DSS and other security operatives in Bangalala Forest of Wase LGA of Plateau State, a border between Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba State respectfully, seven bandits have been neutralised in the area.

“Other bandits who fled during the operation attacked Zurak and Dakai villages, killed nine persons and burnt down six houses while on the run.

“Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State command, has made more deployment to the area and has directed the Area Commander of Langtang to relocate his base to Wase Local Government Area with immediate effect.

“The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Jos, for discreet investigation.”