✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Bandit arrested while treating gunshot wound in hospital

The police in Plateau State have arrested  a bandit while treating gunshot wounds at a hospital. Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred,…

Plateau State
    By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

The police in Plateau State have arrested  a bandit while treating gunshot wounds at a hospital.

Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, said one the arrested bandit was among those who attacked Zurack Community in the Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State

Alfred said men of the Police Force killed seven bandits in an “aggressive onslaught” by a combined team of DSS and other security operatives in Bangalala Forest of Wase Local Government Area.

He added that arrested bandits had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

The statement reads, “Following the aggressive onslaught against bandits by a combined team of DSS and other security operatives in Bangalala Forest of Wase LGA of Plateau State, a border between Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba State respectfully, seven bandits have been neutralised in the area.

“Other bandits who fled during the operation attacked Zurak and Dakai villages, killed nine persons and burnt down six houses while on the run.

“Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State command, has made more deployment to the area and has directed the Area Commander of Langtang to relocate his base to Wase Local Government Area with immediate effect.

“The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Jos, for discreet investigation.”

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories