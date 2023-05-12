Bakassi Peninsula didn’t sever Cameroon, Nigeria’s relationship – Paul Biya

President Paul Biya of Cameroon says his country’s diplomatic relationship with Nigeria remains intact despite the Bakassi Peninsula dispute between the African nations. Biya described…

President Paul Biya of Cameroon says his country’s diplomatic relationship with Nigeria remains intact despite the Bakassi Peninsula dispute between the African nations.

Biya described the dispute as a “misunderstanding” between Nigeria and the Cameroon.

He spoke on Friday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, when he paid a condolence visit to the family of former judge of international court, late Bola Ajibola.

Ajibola was one of the 17 judges who presided over the matter at the World Court. He also led the delegation of Nigeria to the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission set up by the United Nations to look into the matter before it was completely ceded to Cameroon.

The delegation sent by Biya was led by Chief Justice, Mokwe Milesime, and an official of the Cameroon boundary dispute commission, Richard Penda Keba, were accompanied by a pioneering member of Mixed Commission, Mrs Nella Rabana, SAN, and Director General, Nigeria Boundary Dispute Commission, Adamu Adaji among others arrived Abeokuta ,Ogun state capital on Friday.

While delivering Biya’s message, the delegation’s head said Cameroon was touched over the passing away of late Ajibola.

He said that conflict resolution in the Bakasi pennisula has done more good than bad, adding that, the gesture cements the relationship between the two counties .

He said “Ajibola played a very fundamental role and that fundamental role still remains very much with us in Cameroon.

“Cameroon will miss him as the founding father of mixed Commission. When somebody is a pillar of the foundation, we would miss him because we need that spirit .

“Cameroon and Nigeria have never had problem at all. It was just a misunderstanding , so, Cameroon and Nigeria are two countries that have lived in peace in a very long time.

“Cameroon and Nigeria have always been living in peace and when the matter (Bakassi Peninsula dispute) came up we still live in peace .

“We are one in flesh and blood . When we are happy we are together ,when we are in sorrow, we are together, so, the message is of oneness ,and message of togetherness for the growth of the two countries.”

Akin Ajibola, son of the deceased, who spoke on behalf of the family, lauded the president and his delegation for the visit.