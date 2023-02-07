Bagudu restates Kebbi’s commitment to bio-fuel production

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has restated the commitment by Kebbi State to start bio-fuel production with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited. The state…

The state government had signed a MoU with the NNPC on biofuel production in the southern part of the state five years ago.

The governor while addressing supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ribah said production of the biofuel would soon commence in Danko-Wasagu area. “I’m happy to inform you that Danko- Wasagu would soon join the league of areas producing fuel through cassava”, he said.

He commended security personnel and vigilante group stationed in the biofuel producing area for their laudable efforts in protecting the lives and property of the people. He assured that additional security personnel would be deployed in the area to bolster security in the communities.

The governor enjoined the people to support APC and vote for Tinubu /Shetima and Dr Nasiru Idris – the party’s governorship candidate – for government to sustain the bio-fuel production initiative and other laudable projects it had started in different parts of the state.