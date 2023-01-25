Azarenka up for the challenge as Sabalenka seeks calm

An Australian Open women’s draw that has defied prediction gets down to business in the semifinals on Thursday with Victoria Azarenka on the cusp of a remarkable revival and her compatriot Aryna Sabalenka the only remaining top-20 seed.
Although Sabalenka and Magda Linette of Poland will be playing in their first semifinals at Melbourne Park, Azarenka returns to final-four action after a decade away when she takes on Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.
Now a self-confessed “obnoxious” soccer mom, the 33-year-old Azarenka looked every inch the player who won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2012 and 2013 when she took apart in-form third seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.