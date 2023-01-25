Buhari to commission Darma rice mill in Katsina today

President Muhammad Buhari is expected to commission the Darma Rice Mill in Katsina on Thursday, a statement from the management of the new company said…

President Muhammad Buhari is expected to commission the Darma Rice Mill in Katsina on Thursday, a statement from the management of the new company said yesterday.

The company is owned by business mogul Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal. The mill which is ready for commissioning is fully automated with the most modern and advanced state of the art rice milling machineries that will produce highest grade quality rice of international standard.

Darma Rice Mill has the output capacity of producing 120 tonnes per day equivalent to 250,000 metric tonnes per annum.

The factory has among other things an inbuilt 3.2 megawatts captive power plant which is powered by rice husk with an electrostatic precipitator to provide the most minimal environmental impact which is first of its kind in the Nigerian rice mills.

It is also estimated that the project will create over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs which will help in alleviating unemployment, boost economic activities and above all contribute its quoter towards making Nigeria self-sufficient in rice production pursuant to President Buhari’s mantra of “grow what we eat and eat what we grow”

It is believed that with the establishment of Darma Rice Mill in Katsina the factory will produce rice that will compete with any global rice mill in the in terms of quality and hygiene.