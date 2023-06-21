Ayra Starr knocks critics over ‘controversial’ dress at Greece concert

Mavin artiste, Ayra Starr was a topic of conversation recently due to her choice of outfit during her performance at the ‘Release Athens Festival’ which…

Mavin artiste, Ayra Starr was a topic of conversation recently due to her choice of outfit during her performance at the ‘Release Athens Festival’ which commences her European tour.

Known to wear skimpy dresses during her performances, the 21-year-old wore a mini-skirt and during her performance, her pant showed and was captured on camera.

Once again, this made her choice of dress for the concert attract mixed reactions on social media. It should be recalled that this is not the first time the singer will be a subject of controversy due to her outfit. Last December, she was also lashed by critics over her skimpy dress at a concert in Lagos state.

Addressing the situation the singer via her verified Twitter account wrote, “These are literally matching shortssss, but amazing for you ! You’ve seen pant ! Congratulations, you’ve finally achieved something in your life.” (sic)

https://t.co/XeqGinpPMQ — Town Crier (@The9jatowncrier) June 20, 2023

