Ayra Starr placed on bed rest, cancels US shows

Fast-rising Nigerian songstress, Ayra Starr, has been asked by her doctor to take a break from her busy music schedule. According to the sonorous singer, she was placed on bed rest for the time being, thus, her shows in the US has to be cancelled.

Taking to her verified Instagram stories, the Mavin artiste apologised to her teeming as she explained that when she returns, it would be ‘magical’.

“DC, VA & Houston your girl is going through it. My doctor has advised me to slow down, hence I’m on immediate bed rest. So sorry I couldn’t meet every one of you as planned. I’m also sorry you feel let down but I promise to be back in a special way for you when we’ll have a magical time. I appreciate your prayers and well wishes #styvesdc #somethinginthewater #industryniteusa,” the statement read.

The songstress was scheduled to headline the Industry Night Show in Houston on Sunday night. She was also billed to perform at the Something In The Water Concert at Virginia city alongside ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and a host of other top stars.