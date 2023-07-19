Tinubu asks Senate to confirm NEDC Board rejected by Buhari

President Bola Tinubu has sought confirmation of Senate for appointments of members and Executive Management of governing board of the North East Development Commission(NEDC), which…

President Bola Tinubu has sought confirmation of Senate for appointments of members and Executive Management of governing board of the North East Development Commission(NEDC), which was rejected by his predecessor.

The board had served out its first term, but President Muhammadu Buhari refused to renew their tenure.

However, Sa’diya Farouk Umar, former Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, appointed a different board, with the son of Abu Hashidu, late Gombe governor, as Managing Director, but the senate refused to confirm the board.

Stakeholders from the North East, including governors, had also rejected the appointments of the board members, saying they were not carried along.

We won’t favour Tinubu, Atiku, Obi at tribunal – CJN

CLO to Tinubu: Bar corrupt politicians from visiting Aso Rock

But they were flown to the commission’s headquarters in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, in a chartered flight to report for duty.

In his letter, Tinubu asked the Senate to confirm the board in accordance with Section 5(b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment 2017 Act.

If his request is granted, General Paul Tarfa (rtd), Buhari ‘s course mate, will get another term as board Chair, with Mohammed Alkali, the former MD, will also get a second term.

Below is Tinubu’s letter:

”I write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of a Chairman, Members and Executive Management of the Board of the North-East Development Commission.”

“The nominees for confirmation includes Gen. Paul Tarfa Chairman for re-appointment ( North -East) Adamawa),Gambo Maikomo member (North -East Taraba),Abdullahi Abbas member ( North -West Kano ).

“Others are Tsav Aondoana member ( North- Central Benue) Chief Mutiu Lawal- Areh Member ( South- West Lagos ),Samuel Onuigbo Member( South-East Abia)

“Others are Frank Owhor, member ( South-South Rivers ),Mohammad Alkali (Managing Director North -East Borno) Re-appointment, Musa Yashi, Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs ( North- East Bauchi)

“Ahmed Yahaya Executive Director operations, North -East Gombe, Dr Abubakar Iliya, Executive Director Admin and finance, (North -East Yobe).

“Tinubu said the two representatives from the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning would complete the membership of the board, as stipulated by the Act.

“While hoping that the request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...