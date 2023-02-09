Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj ranked greatest male, female rap artistes of all time

Popular artistes, Jay-z and Nicki Minaj have been ranked as the best male and female rappers of all time. This was revealed by the American music…

Popular artistes, Jay-z and Nicki Minaj have been ranked as the best male and female rappers of all time. This was revealed by the American music and entertainment magazine, Billboard, on Wednesday, in honour of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

Rapper Jay-Z whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter was ranked the number one best male rapper, while Onika Tanya Maraj, professionally known as Nicki Minaj was ranked number 10, peaking at the top 10 list, making her the greatest female rapper of all time.

Several other rappers included on the list were, Kendrick Lamar, the late Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Drake, The Notorious B.I.G, and Nas.

Jay-Z, the 53-year-old rapper is known as a rap mogul and a businessman, married to the most decorated Grammy awards winner of all time, Beyonce. However, the rapper has now won 24 Grammys, sold 140 million records, and has 14 Billboard 200 No. 1 albums. According to Forbes, the rapper is also the first hip hop artiste to land a billionaire position in June 2019.

The publication wrote: “Beyonce Knowles Cartier’s husband has succeeded in every era, spitting regal-scented rhymes that speak to the struggle, and to the opulence that follows an intensely self-made greatness.

“Maybe there are other rappers who could claim to match Jay at his peak. But there are simply none who can match his entire career — his longevity, the breadth of his accomplishments, and what he’s meant to hip-hop from a musical, cultural, and financial standpoint for the last three decades.”

Meanwhile, Billboard had also claimed that Nicki, 40, a South Jamaica-born artiste, has achieved her crown as the modern-day Queen of Rap with her fierce, spirit.

Nicki, who rose to fame as part of rapper Lil Wayne’s Young Money camp, is now reportedly worth over $130 million, the rap artiste has won over 322 awards, including 12 BET Awards, 9 AMA, and many others

The publication wrote: “She’s undeniably blazed the trail for the next generation of female MCs, while at the same time, building a legacy whose impact is hardly limited to the hip-hop world.”

“Nicki is one of only a dozen artists to have more than 100 Billboard Hot 100 entries, and earned the MTV Video Vanguard Award in 2022 for her provocative music videos.”