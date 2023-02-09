✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Politics

PHOTOS: Atiku in Kano, commissions Arabic school

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, began his campaign rally in Kano State with the commissioning of an Arabic school…

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, began his campaign rally in Kano State with the commissioning of an Arabic school in the Gudunbawa area of the state.

The school was constructed by the senator representing Kano central, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, as part of his constituency project.

The former vice president will proceed to Kano Emir’s palace, before the grand rally at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

See the videos, pictures below:

