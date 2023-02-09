PHOTOS: Atiku in Kano, commissions Arabic school

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, began his campaign rally in Kano State with the commissioning of an Arabic school…

The school was constructed by the senator representing Kano central, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, as part of his constituency project.

The former vice president will proceed to Kano Emir’s palace, before the grand rally at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

