Atiku to speak on ‘issues of serious national importance’ Monday

Tbe presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, will address the press on Monday.

The press conference is coming on the heels of the Supreme Court’s ruling that dismissed Atiku’s appeal for lacking in merit and affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the election.

Atiku has yet to speak on the apex court’s judgement since Thursday but the PDP had described the ruling as disappointing, adding that “it is indeed a sad commentary for our democracy that the Supreme Court failed to uphold the provisions of the law.”

The PDP Publicity Office, in a statement on Saturday, said Atiku’s address would centre on issues of serious national importance.

The statement read, “The presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP, in the February 25, 2023, presidential election and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Wazirin Adamawa, will address a crucial press conference on issues of serious importance to the nation.

“Date: Monday, October 30, 2023. Venue: PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja. Time: 11 am Prompt.”

