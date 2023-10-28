PHOTOS: How Damagum’s daughter ‘reunited’ Atiku, Ganduje after Supreme Court verdict

Twenty-four hours after the Supreme Court ended the dispute over 2023 Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Abdullahi Umar…

Twenty-four hours after the Supreme Court ended the dispute over 2023 Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), were seen under the same roof.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared President Bola Tinubu winner of the election, but Atiku challenged his victory in court, losing at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal and at the apex court.

Reacting to the verdict, Ganduje had taunted Atiku, saying he would wait till 2031 as Tinubu, who is yet to spend a year in office, would do two terms.

But Ganduje and Atiku set aside their political differences at the wedding of the daughter of Ambassador Iliya Damagum, acting National Chairman of the PDP, which held at the National Mosque in Abuja, on Friday.

The duo who sat next to each other shook hands as chieftains of the two leading parties who witnessed the occasion exchanged pleasantries.

See the pictures below:

