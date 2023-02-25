Atiku defeats Tinubu in Ahmed Lawan’s polling booth

Habibu Idris Gimba The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the polling unit of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.…

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the polling unit of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Daily Trust learnt that Lawan, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Yobe North, cast his votes at the Katuzu Primary School polling unit 001B.

While the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, got 107 votes, Atiku polled 186 votes.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) got 41 votes, Kola Abiola of PRP got 2 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 1 vote.