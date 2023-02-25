✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Atiku defeats Tinubu in Ahmed Lawan’s polling booth

Habibu Idris Gimba The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the polling unit of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.…

Atiku vs Tinubu

Habibu Idris Gimba

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the polling unit of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Daily Trust learnt that Lawan, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Yobe North, cast his votes at the Katuzu Primary School polling unit 001B.

Tinubu, Atiku fail to get vote at Obi&#8217;s polling unit

Atiku trumps Tinubu near El-rufai&#8217;s polling unit

While the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, got 107 votes, Atiku polled 186 votes.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) got 41 votes, Kola Abiola of PRP got 2 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 1 vote.

