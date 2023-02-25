Tinubu, Atiku fail to get vote at Obi’s polling unit

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could not secure a single vote…

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could not secure a single vote in the polling unit of their counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

At Amatutu Ward 2 Agulu, Polling Unit 019 in Anaocha Local Government Area, Obi beat Tinubu and Atiku.

Obi scores zero at Buhari’s polling unit

Obi defeats Tinubu in Onu’s polling unit

Obi got 236 votes, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) got three votes, while APC and PDP got zero vote.