Atiku breaks silence on subsidy removal, knocks Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has knocked President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for removing fuel subsidy without providing palliatives and discussing with the affected sectors of the economy before the decision was taken.

Atiku took the jab at President Tinubu Saturday during the PDP Retreat for Elected Officials held in Bauchi.

Tinubu, had in his inaugural speech on Monday, said “subsidy is gone,” leading to panic buying hours later and a hike in pump price by almost 300 per cent two days after.

He said, “Let me make a passing remark on the announced fuel subsidy removal. Between 1999 and 2007 the PDP government initiated petroleum subsidy removal and I have chaired the Committee.

“We achieve fuel subsidy in two phases but only after providing palliatives to those most affected by the subsidy removal.

“We have the experience as the party and a government, and that is what we would have done not just announce subsidy removed without discussion with the affected sectors of the economy. I think Nigerians should appreciate what they have temporarily loss.”

Atiku, who came second in the February 25 presidential election, is challenging Tinubu’s victory in court.

