Association seeks positive policies for PWDs

An association, the International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP), under the US-Nigeria Educational and Cultural Leadership Programme Alumni Association (US-Nigeria ECULPAA), has called for positive policies for persons with disabilities.

President of the association, Dr Baraka Sani, made the appeal while speaking Monday in Abuja, on the sidelines of its inaugural lecture and presentation of certificates to executive members.

Sani said the group would link up with policymakers to enact better policies for Nigerians.

She said, “We are going to have a lot of advocacy visits to basic stakeholders who we believe can influence policy decision making because the bilateral relationship to a large extent depends on the connection and buying of the ideas of our policymakers.

“So we are going to act as advocates of this program, relaying the good messages we have heard so that Nigeria can leverage on these best practices.”

In his keynote address, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for People Living with Disabilities (NCPWD), James David Lalu, said “The only way we can thicken out democracy as a country is through selflessness and volunteerism. We need to harness our diversity to move forward like America’.’

