Assembly crisis: Al-Makura orders APC to vacate his edifice

The immediate past governor of Nasarawa State and former senator representing Nasarawa South at the National Assembly, Tanko Al-makura, has ordered the leadership of All…

The immediate past governor of Nasarawa State and former senator representing Nasarawa South at the National Assembly, Tanko Al-makura, has ordered the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to vacate his edifice which he released to them for campaign activities in 2019.

The building is situated along Jos/Makurdi road, Lafia, the state capital.

Daily Trust Saturday reports Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa South) lost his re-election bid to his major rival, Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A close associate of the former senator who pleaded anonymity informed our correspondent that the former governor took the decision yesterday to enable him renovate the building.

It was learnt that the manner Governor Sule is handling the crisis between the camp of Daniel Ogah Ogazi and that of the former speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe, allegedly did not go down well with Senator Al-Makura, hence his request that the party’s leadership vacate the edifice.

Another source who also pleaded that his name should not be mentioned in print told our correspondent that since there is no love in the APC family, owing to clashes of interest occasioned by power of supremacy, Almakura felt there was no point leaving the building for the party’s activities.

Confirming the notice to vacate the edifice in a telephone interview with our correspondent in Lafia, the Director General for A.A Sule Campaign, Tenimu Adamson, said the former governor of the state released the edifice for campaign activities of Governor Sule in 2019 and 2023, noting that with election over, the party has no use for it again.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...