Meet wife of VP, Nana Shettima

Nana Kashim Shettima is the wife of Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima who was sworn in alongside his principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on 29…

Nana Kashim Shettima is the wife of Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima who was sworn in alongside his principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on 29 May, 2023. Daily Trust Saturday unveils the person of the wife of the Vice President.

Born to the family of Customs officer Alhaji Usman Alkali and Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albashir on July 22, 1975 in Kano State, the Kanuri progeny is the third child of her father and second child of her mother.

Nana Usman Alkali (her maiden name) began her educational journey from the age of six when she was enrolled into Islamiyya School in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Little nana combined both western and Islamic education when she got enrolled into Lamisula 1 Primary School in Maiduguri in 1982.

She obtained her first leaving certificate in 1988, and then proceeded to the Government Girl’s College Maiduguri from 1988 to 1993.

Afterwards, she got admitted into the University of Maiduguri in 1997 where she obtained a B.A (Hons) in English Language in 2006.

Her quest for higher education saw her enrolling for post graduate diploma in Education at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education Maiduguri (K.I.C.O.E).

In 1998, Nana Usman Alkali married Kashim Shettima – a union that is blessed with three children; Hajara, Amira and Armir Shettima.

Nana Kashim Shettima, known for her radiant and cheerful disposition, has also been spotted for her passion towards women development as well as girl child education.

Her dream to support the needy and vulnerable in the society became a reality with her emergence as first lady of Borno State in 2011.

As Borno State First Lady

As First Lady of Borno State from 2011 to 2019, Nana Shettima with the support of her husband carried out numerous humanitarian and social activities in support of orphans and widows.

Sources close to the wife of the vice president told Daily Trust Saturday that long before she became the first lady of Borno State, Nana Shettima ‘Uwar Marayu’, meaning mother to orphans, as she would always be referred, demonstrated openness, empathy and genuine love to those not only around her but to anyone that came in contact with her.

As First lady of Borno State, our source attested to her humility and respect for others which was considered impressive because others with similar positions usually become de facto governors, as such creating bottlenecks or restricting access to the governor.

While adopting a very private and accessible life, the former Borno State first lady had identified with several humanitarian organizations including Christian and Muslim women organizations that enjoyed her patronage and support.

In July 2012, Nana Shettima unveiled an NGO called Support for Widows, Orphans and Tsangaya with the acronym (SWOT) and model orphanage integrated school in Maiduguri.

She has been said to champion advocacies against rape, sexual trafficking and drug abuse, and has been described as one of few who have chosen a career such as service to humanity.

Besides her previous role as a first lady in Borno State, Nana Shettima alongside wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, have been on the spotlight for their active participation during their husbands’ campaigns.

Though there are no defined roles or specific expectations for the wife of the vice president, but the concurrent working relationship with the first lady has been reported to ensure smooth execution of plans and purposes.

SWOT Foundation

Officially launched in July 2012, The Nana Shettima-led SWOT Foundation engaged in bringing succour and hope to thousands of widows and orphans not just in Borno State, but all over the northeast and across the country.

Under her leadership, SWOT foundation embarked on numerous humanitarian projects, beneficiaries of which were not just widows and orphans but thousands of vulnerable people.

These projects have endured and transcended her as first lady of Borno State. Under Nana’s leadership also, SWOT Foundation grew to include a model school offering free educations to orphans and children from less privilege home s.

Wives of VPs from 1999 to date

Just as the office of the First lady in Nigeria is not constitutional, the roles and responsibilities of the wife of the vice president are also not constitutional. Though wives of vice presidents have been known to execute remarkable developmental projects, their roles are not unconnected to supporting their spouses as well as aligning with the activities of the first lady.

Titi: She is the wife of Atiku Abubakar, who served as Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Patience: She is wife of Goodluck Jonathan who served as vice president under the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua from 2007-2010.

Amina: She is the wife of Namadi Sambo, who served as Vice President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015 under President Goodluck Jonathan.

Dolapo: Is the wife of Yemi Osinbajo, who served as Vice President of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023 under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Presently, Nana Shettima is wife of Vice President Kashim Shettima from May 2023 till date.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...