‘Assault’: IGP orders probe of Imo monarch

Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Ahmed, has directed the Imo state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Barde, to commence investigation into the activities…

Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Ahmed, has directed the Imo state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Barde, to commence investigation into the activities of the traditional ruler of Adakam Amumara autonomous community, Eze Ositadimma Nwokocha, for allegedly harassing his subjects.

This followed a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) letter dated 5th April, 2023, written to the IGP by the people of Okpanku village in Adakam Amumara autonomous community in Ezinihitte Mbaise council area of Imo.

Imo killings: Re-enact your fighting spirit, PSC tells police officers

Policemen, Couple shot dead as gunmen break loose in Imo

In the petition, the villagers expressed worries over the “overbearing high-handedness” of the Eze Nwokocha who they told the IGP, frequently uses the services of unknown armed men to assault, harass and terrorize the rural community.

However, acting on the petition, the IGP, through a letter dated 18th April, 2023 and addressed to Imo CP, directed CP Mohammed Barde to handle the complaints and grievances raised by the people of Okpanku Village in Adakam Amumara community.

The letter which was signed by the Principal Staff Officer of the IGP, CSP Idris Abdullahi Abubakar, has since been transmitted to the Imo state Police Command.

Our correspondent sighted a copy of the letter.

A source at the police headquarters told our correspondent that the CP has already raised a team of detectives to investigate the matter.

The source said, “You can be sure that this matter will be seriously addressed. Perhaps it will help unravel who the sponsors of these unknown gunmen are.”