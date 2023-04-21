Policemen, Couple shot dead as gunmen break loose in Imo

Five policemen and a couple were shot dead at Okpala junction in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, on Friday. While the identities…

While the identities of the policemen remain unknown as of press time, the couple were identified as Mr and Mrs Chinaka Nwagu, natives of Amankwo Okpala community.

Our correspondent gathered that the slain policemen had driven from neighbouring Abo Mbaise police Division to eat at the junction.

However while they were eating some gunmen drove to the scene and opened fire on them.

An eye witness said that while three police were shot dead at the scene, two others ran to a nearby restaurant, but their attackers trailed them and killed them, including the couple who owned the shop they took refuge in.

The eyewitness added that after killing the policemen, the gunmen took away their five riffles.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, did not respond to repeated calls.

The incident comes less than a month after gunmen ambushed and killed five personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the same area.