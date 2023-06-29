3 arrested for ‘killing’ naval rating in Ondo

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of the Naval rating, identified as Akingbagbohun, at Idoani community...

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of the Naval rating, identified as Akingbagbohun, at Idoani community, in the Ose Local Council Area of Ondo state, Daily Trust just learnt.

The suspects, whose identities were still concealed, were nabbed, on Wednesday, by a search party put together by the concerned residents of the community, following the killing of the officer.

Daily Trust had reported on Tuesday that the naval rating attached to the Navy Secondary School in Imeri town was gruesomely murdered by armed thugs.

An impeccable source, who spoke to our reporter, said the suspects were apprehended at different locations within and outside the town by the search party.

He disclosed that one of the suspects was apprehended on his way to Oka Akoko while trekking out of the town to evade arrest, adding that the two others were nabbed in their various hiding places.

According to him, the trio were handed over immediately to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

