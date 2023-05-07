As Gov Buni attend to 7 schools with a teacher

It is at this alarming rate that I write to make a wake-up call to the Yobe State Government to refine the academics of some…

It is at this alarming rate that I write to make a wake-up call to the Yobe State Government to refine the academics of some seven primary schools with a single teacher in the Nangere Local Government Area of Yobe State. The schools, which comprise Mandawa Primary School, Biriri, Garin Chiroma, Nzada, Baibako, Garin Masau, Barde Yero, and Garin Keri Primary schools, continue to roll on board where the lack of patrolling to save the state and bring the subsisting hope to the people living at poor standards goes far beyond the average measure of the democratic term.

The educational plan for attending is to improve the standard of basic academics as the sector is slowly losing the practical strength to exist and prosper, contributing to achieving massive enrolment and reputable education at the state level.

However, those localities under the Nangere Local Government Area where the schools are being controlled by a single teacher need urgent attention from the Government of Mai Mala Buni because the school’s buildings too are in a ramshackle condition, even though a state of emergency has been declared for the education sector in the state.

Furthermore, teachers are known as a shield to make school work and assist in organising a sound society by inspecting the social behaviour of the children. Likewise, those areas are exceedingly rapidly growing in population annually, which makes the teachers at their basic and secondary schools a great priority.

Similarly, those areas have numerous graduates of various fields of study that can work daily to attend the places and teach the children by their roles. Education should not be left behind, especially in a state like Yobe where the educational appeal fund was accumulated to focus on making changes across the field of education and harvest the value of it from the children studying at all levels.

Upon getting set to begin the second tenure, the Yobe State governor is expected to take necessary actions on tackling such problems by introducing a state-governing policy of drafting graduates of educational fields to work across the areas with fewer or no teachers at all, and that shall help to recover the pre-seeing stake coming ahead of the state in the education sector.

Kasim Isa Muhammad Wrote from Potiskum, Yobe State