Drug abuse: A societal backward issue

Illegal consumption of drugs has become a rampage amongst youth and women, society and governments at all levels need to wake up and redouble efforts to salvage the future of Nigeria.

According to the Oxford Dictionary, a drug is a medicine or other substance which has a physiological effect when ingested or otherwise introduced into the body.

Now, drug abuse is the use of a mood or behaviour-altering substance resulting in significant impairment, distress or excessive use of psychoactive drugs, such as alcohol, pain medications or illegal drugs that can lead to physical, social or emotional harm.

Data obtained from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) indicates that Nigeria has been ranked highest in drug use prevalence rate in the world at 14.3% as against 5.3 per cent for the entire global community.

It is the belief that many stakeholders should focus on the menace of drug abuse to reduce it.

Zainab Ado Abubakar wrote from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri