Artificial hike in prices of goods against spirit of Ramadan – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the activities of traders who artificially increase the prices of their goods is against the spirit of Ramadan.

The President said this on Wednesday when he sent greetings and best wishes to Muslims as they commenced 30 days of Ramadan fasting.

In a goodwill message to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, he urged that Muslims use the season “to project the best and finest virtues of Islam by personal conduct, and not precept.”

President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, said, “Let us use this opportunity to put the best teachings of Islam into practice, such as kindness and the love of humanity.”

The President further said, “This is an occasion for deep reflection and greater fear of Allah and avoidance of all evils that harm humanity.”

Buhari said, “Ramadan is characterised by abstention from food and drinks from dawn to dusk, which brings both the rich and poor to share the experience of hunger, thereby strengthening the bonds between haves and have-nots.”

President Buhari stated, “As we begin these 30 days of fasting season, let us not forget that Ramadan is not only about abstention from eating and drinking, but it is a reminder to refrain from all kinds of evil and transgressions that harm humanity.

“I am particularly aware of the activities of traders who artificially increase the prices of their goods, including food at the beginning of every month of Ramadan. This kind of exploitation is against the spirit of Ramadan and the spirit of Islam.”

President Buhari added that “while observing this important occasion in the spiritual life of Muslims, let us share food and drinks with the less fortunate because by sharing our blessings with others, Allah will multiply our rewards for good deeds.”