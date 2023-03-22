Ramadan begins Thursday, says Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has confirmed the sighting of the new…

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has confirmed the sighting of the new crescent, marking the beginning of Ramadan 1444AH.

Sultan made the announcement in a live broadcast Wednesday evening, calling on Muslim to pray for Nigeria during the holy month.

He said, “Today Wednesday, the 29th day of Shaaban 1444 AH, which is equivalent to 22nd of March 2023 marks the end of the month of Shaaban.

Sultan asks Muslims to look out for Ramadan moon on Wednesday

Sultan Bello mosque loses deputy imam

After receiving reports of moon sighting from Muslim leaders and organisations across the length and breadth of our great country, which were duly authenticated and verified by the state and National Moon Sighting Committees, consequently tomorrow Thursday 23rd day of March 2023 becomes the first day of Ramadan 1444 AH. We therefore called on all Muslims to commence fasting accordingly.

“As we just concluded the 2023 general elections, and leaders emerged at national and state levels by Allah’s will. We therefore called on all Muslims to use this Holy Month for extra prayers for their successes in steering the affairs of our great country.”