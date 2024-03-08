Arrest killers of herdsman, cows, Gov Mutfwang tells security agencies

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has directed security agencies to fish out and arrest the killers of a 17-year-old Fulani herdsman and 35 cows…

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has directed security agencies to fish out and arrest the killers of a 17-year-old Fulani herdsman and 35 cows in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

Mutfwang, in a statement by his Director of Press and Publicity, Gyang Bere, said the perpetrators of Tuesday’s heinous crime must be punished and justice ensured for the victims.

Herders grazing in Nafan village in Fan District and Doruwa Babuje in Ropp District of Barkin-Ladi LGA were shot by unknown gunmen, killing one and injuring another; just as 35 cows were also killed.

While sympathising with the family of the deceased, Mutfwang condemned the acts of lawlessness saying they were undermining the government’s efforts at restoring peace and entrenching harmonious living among all and sundry in the state.

Meanwhile, Fulani groups in Plateau State have called on the state and federal governments and security agencies to compensate herdsmen who lost their cattle during Tuesday’s attack.

Reacting to the incident in Jos on Thursday, the groups condemned the recent killing of its member and the rustling and killing of 104 cows and 30 sheep, urging security agents to recover the rustled cattle and sheep.

In a statement signed by the group’s President, Garba Abdullahi Muhammad, and Secretary, Adam Yakubu, the group noted that Abubakar Abdulmumin was killed, while Abdussalam Ibrahim was injured and is in critical condition and receiving medical attention at Mainasara Hospital, Barkin Ladi.

“In the attack, 104 cows and 30 sheep were killed, injured and stolen by Berom militia from Nafan and Nyerwei villages in Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. The marauding attackers stormed the area on motorcycles at about 3 pm and reportedly shot sporadically while the Fulani herdsmen were grazing.

“As law-abiding citizens, we call on the security agencies to arrest and bring to book the perpetrators of these attacks which claimed the lives of innocent Fulani herdsmen, killed and rusting 175 cows worth about N105,000,000.00 on average and 30 sheep worth about N3,000,000.00 on average,” they said in the statement.