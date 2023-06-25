Ardova PLC named National Handball Premier League official sponsore

The Ardova PLC is now the official sponsor of the top-tier handball league, which will be called the Ardova Handball Premier League. The sponsorship has…

The Ardova PLC is now the official sponsor of the top-tier handball league, which will be called the Ardova Handball Premier League.

The sponsorship has been sealed for another 3 years, as announced in a press conference held at Ardova PLC’s corporate office in Lagos.

The Handball Federation of Nigeria and Ardova PLC team led by her Chairman, Alhaji AbdulWasiu Sowami, were present at the conference.

Mr. Sam Ocheho, the president of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, acknowledged the growth of the league since the sponsorship by Prudent Energy and Services Ltd.

According to his words, Prudent had helped to position Nigeria handball to its highest pedestal and exposed the best players in the league to international reckoning for over five years.

He further said the league will get better mileage and surpass its potential with Ardova PLC now as a sponsor.

Chairman of Ardova PLC, Alhaji Abdulwasiu Sowami said he and his team are confident that the satisfaction they got in the previous five years when prudent energy was the league’s sponsor will continue with Ardova PLC as the sponsor.

Ardova also hailed the Handball Federation of Nigeria led by Mr. Samuel Ocheho for being worthy partners all these years.

The Executive Director, Prudent Energy & Services Limited Mrs Abiola Babatunde-Ojo said the new sponsorship by Ardova PLC will open doors for human capacity development by the company for players in the league to enhance them while playing the sports.

She also revealed that each of the 22 teams in the league (12 Male teams, 10 female teams) will get an increased preparatory subsidy of 500,00 naira and the winners will get N2.5 million prize money.

The first phase of the Ardova Handball Premier League with the hashtag #APHPL will hold in Benin City, Edo State from July 1 to 13th, 2023.

