Appointments: Groups cry out over ‘marginalisation’ of Itsekiris

The Alliance for Yoruba Democratic Movements (AYDM) – a coalition of 121 pan South West groups and the Nigerian Human Rights Community, a coalition of 130 civil society and human rights organisations yesterday alleged exclusion of Itsekiri indigenes from federal appointments.

The coalition at a press conference in Lagos described the non-inclusion of the Itsekiri tribe from federal appointment as an act of marginalisation.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Comrade Oritsetimeyin Edgar, stated that despite the contribution of the ethnic group in Delta State to the country’s economy, successive governments have marginalised the ethnic group in federal appointments.

He, however, called on President Bola Tinubu to consider the Itsekiri ethnic group for federal appointments.

He added that the ethnic group also suffered the same marginalisation from Delta State, saying that the state is made up of five ethnic groups within its three senatorial districts.

