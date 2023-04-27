APC vice chair sues Adamu over ‘breach’ of constitution 

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has worsened as the party’s national vice chairman (North-West), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has sued the national…

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has worsened as the party’s national vice chairman (North-West), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has sued the national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu over alleged abuse of the party’s constitution.

In the the suit N0: FHC/ABJICS/ 573 filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday through his counsel, Mohammed Kabir Abdullahi. Esq, Lukman is listed as the plaintiff while the APC, Adamu, the party’s national secretary, Iyiola Omisore and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants.

Recall that Lukman had given Adamu a 7-day ultimatum to summon a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) which is the second highest decision-making organ of the party or risk legal action.

The APC vice chairman is asking the court to order the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants to immediately convene the NEC meeting of the APC for the purpose of presenting the activities of the party from the date of the last NEC meeting of April 28, 2022 to the last meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) which held on 17th April, 2023.

Lukman, a former Director-General of the Progressive Governnors’ Forum (PGF), is also seeking an order of the court, directing the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants to present the procedure for selecting party candidates for elective offices, including the selection and zoning of leadership of the National Assembly to the members of the NEC.

The NWC member is equally asking the court for “A declaration that by the provisions of Articles 13.4 (iv) and 25.2 of the APC Constitution, the 1, 2 and 3 defendants are under an obligation to call for or cause to be called and held quarterly or at the request of one-third of members of the NEC of the APC at which the defendants shall present quarterly financial report on income and expenditure of the APC to the members of the NEC.”