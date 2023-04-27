How I dumped music production to become singer — Davido

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has revealed how he dumped music production to become a singer. The Timeless crooner in an interview…

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has revealed how he dumped music production to become a singer. The Timeless crooner in an interview with Forbes on Wednesday mentioned that he had always wanted to be behind the scene.

He added that he was in the music-producing business until he began to notice that he was far better than many of the artistes that came to record with him.

Davido said, “I used to be a producer. I have always wanted to be in the background of things. So, I used to have an older cousin, he was like the musician of the family. I’m the last born of my family. But then I was very good with computers, tech, stuff like that.

“So, when he told me he does music, I quickly went to go and learn how to record music from YouTube. I bought a computer, a programme and everything, so I started learning on YouTube.

Fugees rapper, Pras, found guilty of political conspiracy

Most men calling women gold diggers have nothing — BBNaija star, TBoss

The singer continued, “So, over time doing that, I was like ‘Yo! I’m better than everybody that I’m recording. I was like ‘You know, maybe I should record a song.”

The award-winning artiste stated that the first song he recorded became a hit and that led him into the singing journey.