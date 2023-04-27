DSS detains Fintiri’s security aide, PDP supporters over attack on INEC official

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the chief security detail to Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, over alleged molestation of electoral officials…

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the chief security detail to Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, over alleged molestation of electoral officials as well as a senior security officer.

A mob had broken into Green City Hotel in Yola and dragged some officials from their rooms following the controversial declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani, as governor-elect by the now suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari.

A video which went viral on social media show an aged man identified as Professor Zuru, one of the two national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deployed to oversee the April 15 supplementary governorship election in the state, being humiliated.

The governor’s chief detail, Ahmad Umar, was said to have personally assaulted the senior officer simply identified as Halilu who was already at the hotel when the chief detail arrived in company of some policemen attached to the government house and a group of youth before whisking him to another destination.

A video of the assaulted senior personnel in torn kaftan dress being interrogated by some unidentified persons was shared across social media platforms, a development seen by many as an embarrassment to the secret police organisation.

The service also arrested at least three supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at different locations in the state for alleged involvement in the attacks.

The state PDP chairman, Barrister Tahir Shehu, led a protest to the DSS office in Yola on Wednesday to demand release of the three detainees

“We came in this number to register our peaceful protest and demand immediate and unconditional release of our party faithfuls who have been unduly detained for days without being taken to court and we have delivered our official letter to the Director DSS, Adamawa State requesting him to allow those in detention access to their lawyers and to their families because it is unconstitutional for you to detain somebody for more than 24 hours without taking him to court and without giving him access to his family“, Shehu said.

Meanwhile, a High Court presided by Justice Christopher Dominic Mapeo has on Thursday issued an order compelling the DSS to release the three detainees unconditionally.

The judge adjourned hearing of the motion on notice until the 3rd of May, 2023.

In a related development, Adamawa State government has asked the police to open an investigation in to the crisis that trailed the illegal declaration of the APC governorship candidate.

A press release signed by Humwashi Wonosikou, the press secretary to the state governor and the PDP candidate, Fintiri, indicated that the state Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, Afraimu Jingi, had written to the police asking for prosecution of those who played role in the crisis.

Attempt to contact the DSS office in Yola for comment was not successful as an official referred our reporter to the headquarters in Abuja.