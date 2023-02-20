APC Senator: Naira redesign a ploy to manipulate Nigerians to vote Atiku

The Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, has described the Naira redesign policy as an attempt to ridicule the All Progressives Congress (APC) government and…

The Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, has described the Naira redesign policy as an attempt to ridicule the All Progressives Congress (APC) government and the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking with newsmen at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Senator Adeyemi alleged that the policy was calculated to manipulate Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The lawmaker, however, said Nigerians have become wiser and would not succumb to the antics of “anti-democratic forces.”

He said, “The Naira redesign was a calculated attempt to ridicule the APC government and manipulate the people to vote for the PDP but Nigerians are wiser today. They now know why you are having this problem. Why do you think a ruling party will work against the interest of the people who we are asking to reelect us?

“Why will anybody ask you to vote for Atiku? Was he not in charge of privatisation? Was he not the one who sold out assets to non-performing companies? All those who do not know the history will be shouting Atiku. Atiku is not in the equation.

“Northern governors in the APC insisted on power shift to save Nigeria from crisis. History will forever be kind to them. This election is between Asíwájú and Obi.

“They brought this redesigning of our currency to ridicule APC. Asíwájú creates wealth. Atiku sold our wealth and resources. I pity Peter Obi because politics is not the way you are seeing it.

“Just yesterday (Sunday) the entire Labour Party structure in the North West collapsed its structure for the APC. So, how is he going to win election? Maybe he is a man for the future but on this election, the strength is not there.”