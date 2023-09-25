APC, PDP clash over Ogun renewed cult killings

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leading opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State have clashed over the renewed cult killings…

Our correspondent reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested a PDP member of the state house of assembly, Damilare Bello, and five others following Sagamu clashes which left about 20 persons dead.

Bello representing Sagamu Constituency 1 was arrested alongside Debbo Animashaun, Bamidele Saheed, Ismaila Onitire, Adewale Otesanya and Tobi Owoade.

The PDP in a statement by its publicity secretary, Akinloye Bankole, condemned the arrest, saying, “As much as we do not object to DSS or any security agency’s investigation into the Sagamu carnage which has allegedly claimed more than 25 lives, we think that the investigation is not being conducted with optimum professionalism and sincerity.”

But reacting, the APC in a statement by its publicity secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, fired back, describing the PDP as a “nest of cultists” that needed to be further investigated by the security agencies in order to make more arrests and stem the tide of cultism in the state.

“Our position that there has always been a strong hand behind the Sagamu violence, especially the burning of more than 10 banks purportedly over naira-swap protest, has been vindicated. No amount of lies and blackmail should deter the law enforcement agencies from bringing the culprits to book,” he said.

