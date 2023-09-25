✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: Things Girls Do Just To Get Educated

Download Here       Education, they say, is the only tool used in empowering the girl child. It offers girls the necessary skills and…

File Photo: girl-child education
File Photo: girl-child education
    By Lilian Ogazi And Daniel Oluwole

More Podcasts

Download Here

 

 

 

Education, they say, is the only tool used in empowering the girl child. It offers girls the necessary skills and information necessary to excel in a chosen career in the future.

NIGERIA DAILY: Real Reason Journalists Are Attacked

THE BEARING: How To Draw A Line Between Work And Personal Relationship

 

But unfortunately, not all girls have access to quality education like they should and deserve.

In this episode of our Daily Podcast, we look at the extent girls go just to get educated

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: