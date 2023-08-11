APC, PDP clash over Kwara commissioner nominees list

The All Progressive Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State have clashed over the commissioner-nominees list forwarded to the House…

The All Progressive Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State have clashed over the commissioner-nominees list forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening.

The House had in a statement through the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Shehu AbdulKadir Yusuf, ‘acknowledged the receipt of a communication from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq containing names of nominees.”

“Kwara State House of Assembly has received an executive communication from the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the confirmation of 20 commissioner-nominees.

“The Governor also sought legislative approval for the appointment of 10 Special Advisers to work with the administration in various capacities.

“The House will diligently attend to the request in due course”, the statement added.

However, a few days later, the House announced the postponement of its plenary, adding that a new date would be announced in due course.

The development, however, coincided with the agitation for the screening of the commissioners.

Reacting to the development, the opposition PDP in a statement by its publicity secretary, Prince Tunji Morounfoye, described the transmission of the commissioner-nominees’ list to the House as deceitful.

The statement noted that governors must constitutionally submit names of nominees for confirmation to the House within 60 days of their oath of office.

“The new administration was sworn in on May 29th, 2023 and as at 8th of August, 2023, instead of screening of the nominees ‘received’, the house postponed plenary till further notice.

“PDP put it to the APC regime led by the Governor that there was indeed no commissioner’s list sent to the KWHA as alleged by other NGOs”, the party noted.

However, the state publicity secretary of the APC, Alhaji Tajudeen Folaranmi Aro, in a reaction Friday, said the House had the prerogative to determine the timeline for screening and confirmation of the nominees after confirming the receipt of the governor’s list.

He said the PDP was seeking to profit unduly from the development to whip up sentiment.

Aro called on the House to speed up action on the screening and approval of the commissioner nominees.

“Names were sent to the House of Assembly and acknowledged. The bulk lies at the doorstep of the state House of Assembly, who were not giving a time limit for screening. Further enquiry is better directed to the House.

“They (PDP) are looking for every little excuse to whip up sentiment on all fronts. However, we urge the Speaker to hasten action on the list”, Aro said.

Speaking on the issue, the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, reiterated the receipt of the list, as against a “cover letter” claim insinuated in some quarters.

