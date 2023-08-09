PDP tackles Gov Alia over award of contracts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Tuesday raised alarm over the award of contracts for some projects by Governor Hyacinth Alia which…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Tuesday raised alarm over the award of contracts for some projects by Governor Hyacinth Alia which they alleged did not follow constitutional provisions.

The state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, stated that the governor had suspended constitutional rule in the state and was running the government under his watch as a dictatorship.

Iortyom said, “We hereby call on all men of good conscience to rise up and resist with every lawful means this danger looming over the state.

“Yesterday (Monday) Governor Alia announced the award of contracts for the construction of 16 township roads in Makurdi, the sum for which he did not disclose, but which obviously runs into billions of naira by current cost standards.

“This is in addition to a contract earlier awarded by the governor for the renovation of the state assembly complex, the sum for which he also did not disclose, but which should be in the region of a billion naira.

“Governor Alia did not forward names of nominees for appointment into a cabinet as commissioners or advisers within 60 days, which grossly violates Section 147 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The PDP scribe contended that since the assumption of office on May 29, 2023, the governor froze all financial accounts of the state government in various banks and that he alone made withdrawals from as he deemed fit.

He added that by the award of those contracts on Monday, the governor violated the provisions of Benue State’s financial instructions which stated in Chapter 23, Section 2305 that the spending limit and approval permitted the governor in respect of contracts shall, in all requests, not exceed N50,000,000.

Iortyom further observed that the procedure for bidding for contracts for qualified contractors was laid down in the Benue State Public Procurement Law and involved the mandatory participation of the State Executive Council (SEC), which he noted the governor had failed to constitute.

He further said, “PDP understands that Governor Alia is inclined to discharging the business of government as a sole administrator, a despot, a dictator under a system not regulated by due process and rule of law, but which permits him unlimited powers.

“This, our great party will lead the charge in resisting through all lawful means, to safeguard the sanctity of the democratic system of government which is in practice in Nigeria and Benue State. PDP will resist the budding dictatorship being incubated by Governor Alia in Benue State.”

Our correspondent reports that Governor Alia had on Monday flagged off the construction of 16 roads, totaling 15.39 kilometers in Makurdi.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Technical Committee on Infrastructure, Planning and Implementation set up by the governor, Engr Gabriel Akpen, told newsmen that the roads would cost the state government N6bn, and assured that the project would be constructed according to specification and within the timeframe of 11 months.

Contacted, the spokesman of the governor, Tersoo Kula, who promised to revert to our correspondent but failed to do so at press time.

