Our members leaving for APC in search of daily bread — Ondo PDP chair

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, on Tuesday, said some of its members leaving for the All Progressives Congress (APC) are hustlers searching for daily bread.

Mr. Fatai Adams, the state chairman of PDP, who disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Akure, said that the party leadership was not worried about the defections.

While predicting that the defectors will soon return, Adams said there was no cause for alarm as the members who were leaving in droves would soon return.

“Some of them (PDP members) are on a voyage to seek political relevance or daily bread, and when it is not forthcoming, they will come back.

“What is happening is not strange. When a party loses a big election like the presidential election, such defection is bound to happen. Some are leaving, some are coming in. That is politics.

“We have no cause to worry over the defection. What was the contribution of those defectors in the last elections? We will bounce back in the state.”

Meanwhile, Adams disclosed that PDP had conducted its primaries to elect candidates for next year’s local government elections in the state.

He said the candidates for the councillorship and chairmanship emerged in transparent elections monitored by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC).

