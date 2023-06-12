APC members heading for 10th assembly inauguration die in auto crash

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who departed Imo State to attend today’s inauguration of the 10th Assembly have died in a road…

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who departed Imo State to attend today’s inauguration of the 10th Assembly have died in a road accident.

According to Cajetan Duke, spokesman of the APC in Imo, the vehicle in which they were travelling had a head- on collusion with another bus at Agbor in Delta State.

Though he said only two persons were confirmed dead, several sources told our correspondent that three persons in the bus died while others who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to hospitals.

It was gathered that two males from Amaraku community in the Isiala Mbano LGA of the state and a female from Ogbor community in the same Isiala Mbano LGA, died in the auto crash.

It was further gathered that the victims were coordinators of the Senator-elect for Imo North, Patrick Ndubueze and House of representatives member- elect for Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Miriam Onuoha.

Duke described the incident as “a sad development.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...