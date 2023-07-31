APC group tackles Cardinal Onaiyekan over comment on Tinubu’s victory

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups Nationwide has said that only God has the authority to remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups Nationwide has said that only God has the authority to remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office.

The national coordinator of the support groups, Kailani Muhammad, made this declaration during a news conference in Kaduna, in response to Cardinal John Onaiyekan’s recent statement.

Kailani expressed strong disapproval of the Cardinal’s remarks, which questioned Tinubu’s presidency status and the electoral process.

He condemned the Cardinal, stating that his group and many Nigerians are unhappy with such statements. Kailani pointed out that Cardinal Onaiyekan, as a man of God, should be promoting peace, unity, and sincerity in the country.

The support groups firmly asserted that no one other than God has the power to remove Tinubu, citing the elections held on the 25th of February, 2023 as a testament to their confidence in him.

