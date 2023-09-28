Anxiety as tribunal delivers judgement on Kaduna gov’ship today

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna will today deliver judgement on the petition brought before it by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic…

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna will today deliver judgement on the petition brought before it by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isa Ashiru, challenging the victory of Governor Uba Sani of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

Our correspondent reports that there is anxiety and apprehension among party faithful and the political players, especially after the Kano State tribunal ruled against the sitting governor.

Uba Sani had through his lead counsel and a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN) prayed the Kaduna Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isa Ashiru.

But responding to the governor’s prayer to the tribunal, Ashiru through his counsel, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN) presented 24 witnesses to testify in the suit.

According to Uba in his final address through his counsel: “The petitioners had helped in proving he won the poll fair and square, pointing in particular to the admission of a star witness for the petitioner, Bonett Gwazah, a senior system analyst (SSA) in the VR/ICT Department of INEC in Kaduna State.”

For the main plaintiff in the case, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his party, “We were robbed of our victory and we are committed to reclaiming our stolen mandate as well as providing evidence to that effect while the case lasts.”

Comrade Danjuma Sarki who was the returning officer for the PDP at the time of the election and collation of results said, “Some of the results were manipulated in favour of the ruling party, the APC and that is why we are challenging the outcome, and pronouncement of Senator Uba Sani as the winner of the election.”

He expressed optimism that the tribunal will give the party back its mandate, which he said was given to them by the good people of Kaduna State through their votes.

Also, the lead counsel to Isa Ashiru of PDP, Oluwole Iyamu SAN, and of Governor Uba Sani of the APC, Chief Duri Adeyele (SAN), is also hopeful that the judgement will go in their favour and for their clients.

Today, the contenders will know their fate as to who actually won the election as Justice Victor O. Oviawe-led three-man tribunal delivers their judgement.

