Anti-graft agency: What We’ll Do If Ganduje’s fails to Honour our invitation

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has said the law is clear on what the commission would do should the former governor…

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has said the law is clear on what the commission would do should the former governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje refuse to honour its summon on the dollar videos’ investigation.

The executive chairman of the anti-graft commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, had while speaking on Channels TV’s Lunchtime Politics, revealed that the commission had written a letter to the former governor to appear before the commission next week so as to provide necessary information on the ongoing investigation.

“I have signed a letter to invite him for questioning at the commission next week because this is what the law says and we will provide ample opportunity for him to defend himself,” he said.

When asked what the commission would do if the former governor did not honour the invitation, Magaji said, “There is what the law provides, the law is coercive in nature, it compels obedience. The law doesn’t lobby you to come and do certain things. There are procedures and we will follow all the necessary steps to do what is needful”.

Kano Anti-graft Agency Summons Ganduje over Dollar Videos

Ganduje not worried about dollar video investigation – Ex-Commissioner

Magaji said the agency’s belief in the legal maxim of “innocent until proven guilty” will apply to the ex-governor as it does to all.

He said the investigation will give the ex-governor the opportunity to finally clear his name of the allegation since he (Ganduje) has reiterated his innocence through the media.

Daily Trust reports that an online newspaper, Daily Nigerian, had published several videos allegedly showing the then governor stuffing his pockets with US dollars.

The anti-graft commission recently announced the formal launch of investigation into the case, citing the expiration of the immunity clause for the ex-governor as a trigger.

Muhammad Garba, Ganduje’s ally who was twice appointed information commissioner when the former governor held sway, had told BBC Hausa that Ganduje was not worried about the probe.

“The matter is currently being handled by the court, and being a lawyer himself, Muhuyi is well aware of the appropriate actions to take. We are closely observing the situation to see how it unfolds. As a lawyer, Muhuyi is best equipped to determine whether he has the legal authority to investigate the matter that is before the court. I had spoken to Governor Ganduje, he remains unconcerned by the situation. This is strictly a legal matter,” Garba had said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...