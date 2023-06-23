Ganduje not worried about dollar video investigation – Ex-Commissioner

Muhammad Garuba, former Commissioner for Information in Kano State under the Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration has said the ex-governor is not concerned by the state…

Muhammad Garuba, former Commissioner for Information in Kano State under the Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration has said the ex-governor is not concerned by the state government’s decision to reopen the investigation of the dollar video that purportedly depicts him receiving bribes.

The chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magajin Rimin-Gado, had pledged to reopen the investigation against the former governor.

“Every incumbent governor, deputy governor or president has immunity. Now that limit is no more. The commission will do what is necessary,” Rimin-Gado said.

However, the former commissioner of information in the state, Muhammad Garba, who is an ally of the former governor, expressed their lack of concern regarding the issue in an interview with BBC Hausa.

Garba stated, “The matter is currently being handled by the court, and being a lawyer himself, Muhuyi is well aware of the appropriate actions to take. We are closely observing the situation to see how it unfolds. As a lawyer, Muhuyi is best equipped to determine whether he has the legal authority to investigate the matter that is before the court.

“I had spoken to Governor Ganduje, he remains unconcerned by the situation. This is strictly a legal matter.”

Garba said that if the former governor is summoned, he will consult with legal experts to ascertain the appropriate course of action.

