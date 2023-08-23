Anthrax: Oyo govt, FG train 50 surveillance agents

The Oyo State government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture has conducted training for about 50 disease surveillance agents on accurate reporting of…

The Oyo State government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture has conducted training for about 50 disease surveillance agents on accurate reporting of animal diseases in the state.

Declaring the three- day training open in Ibadan, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Barr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye said the training was aimed at improving disease surveillance and swift response.

He said the epidemiology training was organised by the Regional Disease Surveillance Enhancement (REDISSE) Project in collaboration with the Oyo State government.

He added that the programme will help the prevention and control of animal diseases in the state and the nation at large.

The commissioner reiterated that though Oyo State had not recorded any case of anthrax disease so far, all hands must be on deck to prevent its outbreak.

He added that the Oyo State government had put all machineries in place to prevent its outbreak.

Speaking on the importance of the training, the facilitator from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mrs. Ibukunoluwa Akinola, said the training of para-professional Veterinarians and Animal Health Workers in both government and private establishments in the state on how to report animal diseases is timely.

